This year’s festival has received an enthusiastic response from both domestic and foreign visitors and aims to promote the unique features of the traditional long dress and spread a love of the outfit.

Nguyen Hue pedestrian mall will host various programmes within the framework of the festival, including an opening ceremony on March 3, an arts programme on the Ao Dai on March 4, and an exhibition to honour the Ao Dai.

Highlights will include a seminar entitled “The Beauty of the Vietnamese Ao Dai - Conservation and Development” and several Ao Dai contests.

Twenty-four designers will bring unique Ao dai collections to the festival that tells the story of Saigon River tourism.

Many renowned artists is expected to join the festival include Kyo York, Soobin, H’Hen Nie, among others./.

