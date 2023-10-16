The fashion show featured exquisite collections from local designer Nguyen Lan Vy and Japanese kimono expert Junko Sophie Kakizaki.

The two collections, entitled “Vietnamese brocade” and “Japan’s four seasons”, provided fresh perspectives on the two countries’ traditional outfits.

The Vietnamese designer’s collection featured 10 ao dai made from brocade and silk and inspired by Vietnam’s traditional tales about sacred animals - dragons and phoenixes - and iconic bronze drums.

The kimono collection, meanwhile, comprised 10 designs depicting Japan’s natural beauty and distinctiveness.

As part of the show, Ms. Kakizaki presented a kimono design carrying high artistic and cultural values to the Vietnamese Women’s Museum./.

VNA