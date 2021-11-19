Accordingly, an event called “Ao dai and Cinema” saw the performances of collections by various designers who will introduce unique designs including traditional and modern traditional dress.

The community programme “Hue people and Ao dai” is a series of inspirational activities, including Ao dai exhibitions and performing Flash Mob dance while wearing Ao dai.

On this occasion, the Department of Culture and Sports will launch an event encouraging Hue people to wearing Ao dai to attend events and go to work from the day of the Film Festival to the day of Vietnam Cultural Heritage (expected from November 17 to 23)./.

VNA