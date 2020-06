At the event (Photo: VNA)

– More than 3,000 tourists, on June 14, flooded the Hoi An Impression Theme Park to enjoy an Ao dai (Vietnam’s traditional long dress) show with the theme of Vietnam’s landscapes.With over 200 models staging 18 collections of famous Vietnamese fashion designers , the event introduced its audiences to the country’s traditional cultural charms, natural wonders, and historical relic sites.It gave insights into the connection between Ao dai and each historical period of Vietnam, as well as the bonds between the costume and special cultural features of each regions across the nation.Vu Thi Phuong, General Director of Gami Hospitality – which runs the Hoi An Memories show and the organiser of the Ao dai festival, said the group will run a show on a Vietnamese cultural heritage every year for the conservation and promotion of such value.Hoi An city in the central province of Quang Nam was recognised as a world cultural heritage site by UNESCO in 1999.In 2019, it was named Asia’s Leading Cultural City Destination and one of the 13 most picturesque towns in Asia. The city was also among the top 15 cities in the world selected by the New York-based magazine Travel Leisure.Last year, Hoi An welcomed 5.35 million vacationers, including 4 million foreigners./.