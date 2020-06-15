Culture - Sports Ballet Kieu to be staged in HCM City A ballet based on The Tale of Kieu, the 18th century poetic masterpiece by the great poet Nguyen Du, is expected to be staged at the HCM City Opera House this month.

Culture - Sports Rising Star international music festival takes place online The Rising Star International Arts Festival (RSIAF) 2020 – a music festival for children – has started this month in the form of an online contest, according to the organisers.

Culture - Sports Thai, Vietnamese martial arts actors work on new film Well-known Thai martial arts actor Simon Kuke plays a leading role in new film Dinh Mu Suong (The Foggy Mountain), a production from the Thien Ngan (Galaxy) Studio of HCM City.