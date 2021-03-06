Politics Top leader continues to receive congratulations Leaders of parties and international friends have continued to cable their messages of congratulations to Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong on his re-election as the General Secretary of the 13th Party Central Committee.

Politics Vietnam-UK relations enjoy positive and comprehensive growth: Officials Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs To Anh Dung and Minister for Asia at the UK's Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) Nigel Adams shared pleasure at the positive and comprehensive growth of the Vietnam-UK relationship during their phone talks on March 4.

Politics PM urges completion of draft resolution on specific policies for Thua Thien-Hue Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on March 4 urged relevant agencies to promptly complete a draft resolution on specific mechanisms and policies for Thua Thien-Hue central province based on the conservation and development of Hue’s heritage and cultural identity, to be submitted to the National Assembly Standing Committee.

Politics VFF to conduct inspection and supervision over elections in localities The first phase of supervision and inspection over the upcoming elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and People's Councils at all levels in the 2021-2026 term will be implemented from March 15 to April 13 with five inspection teams, each covering three provinces and centrally-run cities and one district in each locality.