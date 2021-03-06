Ao dai, the identity of Vietnamese culture
Through thousands of years of changes in fashion, ao dai, the Vietnamese traditional long dress, has retained its proud position. Carrying the cultural traits through ages, ao dai has become a cultural symbol showing the Vietnamese identity.
VNA
