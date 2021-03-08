Ao Dai Week honours Vietnamese traditional costume
-
Through thousands of years of changes in fashion, ao dai, the Vietnamese traditional long dress, has retained its proud position. Carrying the cultural traits through ages, ao dai has become a cultural symbol showing the Vietnamese identity. In the photo: Various ao dai designs at a fashion show. (Photo: VPN/VNA)
-
Over the past hundreds of years, ao dai has been an endless source of inspiration for movies, music and fine arts, and part of the soul of Vietnamese people at home and abroad. (Photo: VPN/VNA)
-
In the mind of Vietnamese people and the eyes of international friends, ao dai is a symbol of Vietnamese culture and quintessence. (Photo: VPN/VNA)
-
The dress is worn on various occasions, from family gatherings to diplomatic events, art performances, festivals, especially the traditional Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday, fashion shows and beauty contests, both at home and abroad. (Photo: VPN/VNA)
-
Marking the 111st anniversary of International Women's Day (March 8), the Vietnam Women's Union launches Ao Dai Week 2021 from March 1 to 8. (Photo: VPN/VNA)
-
Marking the 111st anniversary of International Women's Day (March 8), the Vietnam Women's Union launches Ao Dai Week 2021 from March 1 to 8. (Photo: VPN/VNA)
-
Ao dai (Vietnamese traditional long dress) has long been a traditional costume and a typical cultural feature of Vietnam. (Photo: VPN/VNA)
-
Ao dai (Vietnamese traditional long dress) has long been a traditional costume and a typical cultural feature of Vietnam. (Photo: VPN/VNA)
-
Various ao dai designs (Photo: VPN/VNA)
-
Various ao dai designs (Photo: VPN/VNA)
-
Various ao dai designs at a fashion show (Photo: VPN/VNA)
-
An ao dai design at a fashion show (Photo: VPN/VNA)
-
An ao dai design at a fashion show (Photo: VPN/VNA)
-
An ao dai design at a fashion show (Photo: VPN/VNA)
-
Foreign models wear Vietnamese ao dai (Photo: VNA)
-
The graceful, gentle and feminine beauty of ao dai makes it become a costume imbued with Vietnam’s customs and traditions. (Photo: VNA)
-
A Hanoi girl in graceful ao dai (Photo: VNA)
-
Ao dai performance at the 2018 Hue Festival. (Photo: VNA)