Business Vietnam Airlines signs deals totalling nearly 450 million USD with Chinese partners The national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines signed memoranda of understanding (MoUs) on cooperation with Chinese partners, with a total value of nearly 450 million USD, within the framework of National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue’s official visit to China from April 7-12.

Business International textile, garment expo kicks off in HCM City The Saigon Textile & Garment Industry – Fabric & Garment Accessories Expo 2024 (Saigontex - Saigonfabric 2024) kicked off in Ho Chi Minh City on April 10.

Business Ministry issues criteria for traceability of products and goods The Ministry of Science and Technology has just issued a circular regulating the management of traceability of products and goods.

Business Ministry issues digital transformation plan for energy sector The Ministry of Industry and Trade has issued a digital transformation plan for the energy sector, aiming for 90% of administrative procedures to be handled online via the public services portal.