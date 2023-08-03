Business More firms delay bond payments in Q2, total 7.71 billion USD outstanding More companies reported delaying paying principal and interest on bonds in the second quarter, with a total outstanding payment of nearly 24.3 trillion VND (1.02 billion USD) due, according to a report on corporate bonds from MBS Research.

Business “Enterprises meeting Vietnamese business culture standards” to be honoured The Vietnam Association of Business Culture Development and the organising committee for the campaign on business culture development in Vietnam (known as Committee 248) on August 2 organised a press briefing about the 3rd National Culture and Business Forum and the programme certifying enterprises that meet Vietnamese business culture standards.

Business Passengers welcome VNeID use for air travel check-in As Noi Bai International Airport officially started the implementation of the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV)’ s direction on the use of Level 2 electronic identification (VNeID) authentication for air passengers on domestic flights from August 2, the airport saw passengers eager to the application.