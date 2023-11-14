World Progress seen in Indo-Pacific Economic Framework discussions Representatives from the US and 13 other countries joined a ministerial talk on the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) in San Francisco on November 13.

World Jakarta to host Halal World Forum The Halal Product Assurance Agency (BPJPH) of Indonesia’s Religious Affairs Ministry will hold the Halal World Forum in Jakarta from November 17-21 with the participation of 118 halal institutions from 41 countries.

World APEC’s growth expected to slow in 2024 The growth of APEC economies is expected to decline next year and remain below the global average as higher interest rates slow US growth and China continues to struggle with its recovery.

World Indonesian election commission confirms presidential candidates Indonesia’s election commission KPU has announced the three pairs of candidates who will run to succeed President Joko Widodo and Vice President Ma'ruf Amin in next year’s elections.