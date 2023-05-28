Politics Cambodian official visits headquarters of Vietnamese bank Samdech Kittisangha Bondit Men Sam An, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the National Assembly - Senate Relations and Inspection of Cambodia, and a delegation of the Government Inspectorate of Vietnam visited the headquarters of the Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV) in Hanoi on May 27.

Politics US’s Utah State highly values cooperation potential with Vietnam Leaders of the US’s Utah State, Salt Lake City and Mormon Church highly valued cooperation potential with Vietnam and noted their readiness to boost delegation exchanges and promote trade, investment and people-to-people exchange with the Southeast Asian nation, during their meetings with Vietnamese Ambassador Nguyen Quoc Dung.

Politics Parliaments should play stronger role in protecting environment for sustainable development: NA Vice Parliaments should review and complete their national legal framework to create optimal conditions for the building and implementation of economic transition policies towards green, circular economy to match the sustainable development goals and international commitments on climate change, environmental protection and biodiversity preservation, National Assembly (NA) Vice Chairman Nguyen Khac Dinh has stated.