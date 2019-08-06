At APICTA 2018 (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam will host the Asia-Pacific ICT Alliance (APICTA) Awards in Ha Long city, the northern province of Quang Ninh, from November 18-22, said the Vietnam Software and IT Services Association on August 6.



The event is expected to bring together 1,000 delegates from businesses and organisations from 16 member countries and economies of APICTA.



It will enable Vietnam to introduce its land, people and IT development, while providing a platform for domestic firms and organisations to meet foreign partners, thus opening up more opportunities for Vietnamese IT products and software solutions to compete and gain a foothold in regional arena.

Recently, a delegation of senior leaders, including 23 delegates from 14 APICTA member nations and economies, arrived in Vietnam to inspect the host country’s preparation for the event.

Jit Singh Santok Singh, founder and Chairman of the APICTA Awards, highly valued the organising committee’s thorough preparations for the event.

As part of the event, two international seminars on digital transformation and smart cities development will be held on November 20, with 400-500 delegates taking part.

Other activities include exhibitions, trade exchanges between domestic and foreign IT firms, and a Vietnamese culture night.

Hosted by the APICTA, the international awards aims to stimulate ICT innovation and creativity, promote economic and trade relations, facilitate technological transfer, and offer business matching opportunities via exposure to venture capitalists and investors. It is considered the “Oscar of the ICT arena in Asia-Pacific” and held annually and alternately in APICTA member countries.-VNA