Appeal hearing against last living Khmer Rouge leader begins
The Extraordinary Chambers in the Courts of Cambodia (ECCC), commonly known as the Khmer Rouge Tribunal, on August 16 started a four-day appeal hearing for the case involved in former Khmer Rouge head Khieu Samphan - the last living Khmer Rouge leader to stand trial.
The ECCC will hear the case from August 16-19 and keep August 20-27 as reserve dates if the hearing needs to be extended.
Samphan was convicted by the ECCC Trial Chamber for crimes against humanity, war crimes and genocide. He was sentenced to life in prison in 2018 but has since appealed to the Supreme Court Chamber.
ECCC spokesman Neth Pheaktra said on August 12 that Samphan was in good health and would attend the hearing with his lawyers.
ECCC, the UN-backed tribunal, was set up in 2006 to seek justice for victims of the Khmer Rouge regime in Cambodia from 1975 to 1979./.