

Khoi got a jail term four and a half years, while Minh received a prison sentence of three and a half years for “violating regulations on land management.”

The appeal trial is held despite the absence of defendant ex-Minister of MoIT Vu Huy Hoang. (Photo: VNA)

According to the indictment from the Supreme People’s Procuracy, the Saigon Beer - Alcohol - Beverage JSC (Sabeco), which is under the MoIT’s management, was given more than 6,000 sq.m of land at the No. 2-4-6 on Hai Ba Trung street in downtown HCM City for production and business purposes.However, Hoang, Dung, and former Deputy Minister of the MoIT Ho Thi Kim Thoa, who has fled, directed subordinates at the ministry and Sabeco to carry out procedures for using land use rights and Sabeco's money as capital contributions to set up Sabeco Pearl, a joint venture between Sabeco and a number of private enterprises, to implement a project building a hotel, a trade and convention centre, and office space for lease on the land plot.After Sabeco completed legal procedures for the joint venture’s investment and proposed the HCM City People’s Committee approve the addition of officetel and housing functions to this project, the MoIT ordered the company to divest its entire stake in this project.This was illegal and resulted in the loss of over 2.7 trillion VND to the State./.