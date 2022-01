Defendant ex-Minister of Industry and Trade Vu Huy Hoang in a trial. (Photo: VNA)

The High-Level People’s Court in Hanoi on January 21 reopened an appeal trial for the case that occurred at the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT), Saigon Beer - Alcohol - Beverage JSC ( Sabeco ) and Ho Chi Minh City , causing a loss of over 2.7 trillion VND (119.25 million USD) for the State, despite the absence of defendant ex-Minister of MoIT Vu Huy Hoang.Hoang and three other defendants appealed against the first-instance sentences, asking for reduced punishment. The other three are Phan Chi Dung, former Director of the Light Industry Department at the MoIT; Lam Nguyen Khoi, former Deputy Director of the HCM City Department of Planning and Investment; and Le Quang Minh, former head of the HCM City Department of Planning and Investment’s Infrastructure Development Division.The trial was suspended late December 2021 due to the absence of Hoang and Minh who were under medical quarantine, along with the absence of representatives from Sabeco and some lawyers.As Hoang and Sabeco continued to submit an application for a trial in absentia, representatives from the High-Level People's Procuracy in Hanoi and lawyers asked that the trial proceeds as planned because their absence would not affect the trial.Earlier, at the instance trial, the Hanoi People’s Court sentenced Hoang to 11 years’ imprisonment and Dung to nine years in prison for “violating regulations on the management and use of State assets, causing losses and wastefulness”.