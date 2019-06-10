Phan Van Anh Vu (Photo: VNA)

– The Hanoi-based High-level People’s Court on June 10 opened a trial to look into appeals of Phan Van Anh Vu, also known as Vu “nhom”, four former officers of the public security sector, and the Hanoi People’s Procuracy.Vu, former Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Bac Nam 79 Construction Company, former Chairman of the Nova Bac Nam 79 Company and former Senior Lieutenant Colonel in the public security force, was charged with “abusing position and power while performing duties.”Bui Van Thanh and Tran Viet Tan, former Deputy Ministers of Public Security, faced the charge of “showing irresponsibility, causing serious consequences.”Phan Huu Tuan, former Deputy General Director at the Ministry of Public Security (MoPS), and Nguyen Huu Bach, a former officer of the MoPS, were also brought to the first-instance trial for the charge of “abusing position and power while performing duties.”According to the first-instance court, Vu, in the names of divisions under the MoPS, asked ministries, agencies and local authorities to rent land to him and transfer the right to use land and property on land of public housing and land projects spanning thousands of square metres in prime positions in the central city of Da Nang and Ho Chi Minh City not in line with legal regulations.The People’s Court of Hanoi on January 30 sentenced Vu to 15 years in jail for “abusing position and power while performing duties”.Vu’s accomplices – Tuan and Bach, each received five years imprisonment for the same charge.Meanwhile, two other accomplices of Vu - Thanh and Tan - were sentenced to 30 months and 36 months in prison, respectively, for the same charge of “showing irresponsibility, causing serious consequences”.Following the trial, the Hanoi People’s Procuracy filed appeals against the court’s decisions on civil matters regarding companies and units.Vu claimed innocence in the case. Thanh asked for probation while Tan appealed to the court to protect his legitimate rights and interests. Both Bach and Tuan asked for reduced sentences.-VNA