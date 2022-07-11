Appeal trial held for Hanoi’s ex-mayor over Nhat Cuong case
The People’s Court of Hanoi on July 11 opened an appeal trial considering the appeal by former Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung regarding the case of illegally interfering in bidding activities to help Nhat Cuong company win the package deal related to digitisation at the municipal Department of Planning and Investment.
Among seven defendants of the case, three appealed, with Chung asking for re-consideration of the first instance verdict, while the two others proposed the court consider reducing the sentence. The appeal trial is scheduled to last until the end of July 13.
At the first instance trial of the case, Chung was sentenced to three years in prison for “abusing position and power while performing duties”.
According to the first instance verdict, the municipal Department of Planning and Investment was the main investor of the package deal on digitisation of business registration documents. However, during the implementation of the bidding process, at the suggestion of Bui Quang Huy (General Director of Nhat Cuong company), Chung directed to stop the bidding illegally. In the process of amending the package, he also asked the department to choose a technology to digitise enterprise databases to ensure integration with the city's shared system, while Hanoi has not yet had a shared database system.
The first-instance court determined that Chung committed a serious offence and his behaviour was dangerous to the society, affecting the objective and transparent selection of a contractor, infringing upon the proper operation of state agencies, affecting the prestige and image of public agencies under the Hanoi People's Committee.
The defendants at the Hanoi Department of Planning and Investment received Chung’s direction and illegally interfered in the bidding activities by modifying the bidding documents and creating advantages for the Dong Kinh - Nhat Cuong alliance to win the bid.
The defendants’ acts caused a loss of over 26 billion VND (1.11 million USD) to the State.
In this case, Bui Quang Huy is determined to be the mastermind of the crime and hold the main role. However, Huy is fleeing, and being wanted by the investigating agency.
Other defendants were imprisoned from 2 years and six months to four years and six months by the first instance court./.