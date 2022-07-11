Society Nine face punishment for spreading false information about Vingroup Chairman The Ministry of Public Security is investigating nine people in seven cities and provinces for spreading rumors saying Pham Nhat Vuong, Chairman of Vingroup, a private conglomerate, had been banned from travelling abroad.

Society VFF Central Committee receives donation to building houses for the poor The Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee on July 11 received 20 billion VND (856,500 USD) donated by Masterise Group for building 400 houses for poor and disadvantaged families in nine localities.

Society Vietnam records important achievements in population work Vietnam has successfully controlled the rapid population growth, maintained a reasonable population size, and kept the total replacement fertility rate for nearly 15 years, as results of population work over the past six decades.

Society Vietnam eyes 200.000 ha of ginseng by 2030 Quang Nam authorities and the Vietnam Administration of Forestry has set a goal to cultivate as much as 200,000ha of panax ginseng and promote it to the international market.