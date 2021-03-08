Society 14th Red Spring Festival blood donation drive surpasses set target The 14th Red Spring Festival, the largest blood donation drive in the country, collected more than 8,300 blood units during one week from March 1, announced the organising board on March 7.

Society Over 2,800 public administrative procedures go online More than 2,800 administrative procedures have been available on the National Public Service Portal which was launched in December 2019.

Society New Year gathering hosted for adopted Vietnamese children in Italy A virtual gathering was hosted by the Embassy of Vietnam in Italy on March 7 for adopted Vietnamese children on the occasion of the Lunar New Year.

Society 40 illegal immigrants found in HCM City Ho Chi Minh City’s police have detected 40 foreigners, all Chinese, who entered Vietnam illegally on March 5-6.