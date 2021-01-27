Business Solar energy storage system offers low-cost solution for Vietnam The Solar Storage System (ESS) offers a low-cost and low-emissions solution for peak-hour power supply, helping Vietnam pursue low emissions development and ensuring economic growth, according to an expert at a workshop held in Hanoi on January 27.

Business Operators make more money from digitalisation With a sharp drop in revenue from traditional telecommunications services, carriers are rapidly transforming their digital strategy.

Business HCM City construction materials market expected to benefit from huge demand Ho Chi Minh City is removing legal bottlenecks to the housing market and the COVID-19 pandemic is under control, factors that will revive its construction materials market whose annual peak season begins in the first quarter.

Business Footwear sector further penetrates global supply chain Vietnam’s footwear sector is now beginning to see positive signs after export revenue for footwear and handbags fell 11 percent year-on-year to 19.5 billion USD in 2020, making it one of the sectors hardest hit by COVID-19.