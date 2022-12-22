The newspaper cited some sources as saying that Apple has tapped its top supplier, Taiwan's Foxconn, to start making MacBooks in the Southeast Asian nation as early as around May.

"After the MacBook production shifts, all of Apple's flagship products basically will have one more production location beyond China ... iPhones in India and MacBooks, the Apple Watch and iPads in Vietnam," Nikkei Asia quoted one person with direct knowledge of the matter as saying.



The company has been working on plans to move some MacBook manufacturing to Vietnam for nearly two years, and has set up a test production line in the country.



Apple's diversification to Vietnam started with AirPods, which went into mass production there in 2020. The company also shifted some iPads and Apple Watch production to the Southeast Asian country this year./.

VNA