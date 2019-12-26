Application platform for online newspapers, magazines makes debut
At the launching ceremony (Source: nhandan.org.vn)
Hanoi (VNA) - Appnews Vietnam, an application platform for online newspapers and magazines, was officially launched at a ceremony held in Hanoi on December 26.
The platform was developed by the Ministry of Information and Communications, in collaboration with Yeah1 Group Corporation.
The development and launch of Appnews Vietnam platform aim to implement the guidelines of the MoIT’s leaders in providing press agencies with new technological applications, towards the modernisation of the Vietnamese press.
Appnews Vietnam provides practical solutions in line with press agencies, with many built-in tools such as user management, advertising, content management system and a banking interface.
In addition, the platform will be constantly updated with new features, notably the artificial intelligence (AI) mechanism, text to speech and push notification even without the Internet, as well as many others that can help press agencies operate under the model of modern editorial offices.
According Director of Press Department under the MoIT Luu Dinh Phuc, Appnews Vietnam will contribute to increasing the number of readers for newspapers and magazines as well as boosting the digital transformation process of the country./.