Appointment decision presented to Honorary Consul General in RoK
Vietnamese Ambassador to the Republic of Korea Nguyen Vu Tung (left) hands over a decision to Park Soo-kwan concerning his appointment to the post of Vietnamese Honorary Consul General in the Busan-Keangnam region (Photo: VNA)
On behalf of leaders of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Tung spoke highly of Park’s contributions to the Vietnam - RoK strategic partnership and citizen protection work for over 40,000 Vietnamese citizens in the Busan-Keangnam region.
According to Tung, Park has also proactively assisted the Vietnamese Embassy in seeking permission for the construction of its headquarters in Seoul, while working with the embassy in asking the RoK's competent agencies to transfer the Korea Maritime & Ocean University’s training ship Hannara to the Vietnam Maritime University (VMU). The vessel, of international quality and technology standards, has been renamed VMU Vietnam-RoK.
Park affirmed he will further his cooperation with the embassy in his current capacity as the Honorary Consul General of Vietnam for 2019-2022.
Also a successful long-term investor in Vietnam, he vowed to make greater efforts to help Korean firms gain a better understanding of its business climate and prepare their post-pandemic business plans./.