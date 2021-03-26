Politics NA well performs parliamentary diplomacy: NA Vice Chairwoman The National Assembly has well performed parliamentary diplomacy, thus contributing to consolidating and developing Vietnam’s relations with its traditional friends, neighbours, and strategic and comprehensive partners such as Laos, Cuba, Cambodia, China, Russia, the US, India, Japan, the Republic of Korea and other Southeast Asian nations.

Politics NA deputies mull over working reports on March 26 Legislators gather at a plenary session on March 26 to scrutinise a draft working report of the 14th National Assembly, along with working reports of the Standing Committee, the Council for Ethnic Affairs and committees of the legislature.

Politics Level-2 field hospital No. 3 heads off to South Sudan Setting aside any worries or concerns, especially given the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 30 officers and soldiers of the Level-2 field hospital No 3 left for a peacekeeping mission in South Sudan on March 24.

Politics Government shows solid performance in five years: PM Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc chaired a meeting in Hanoi on March 25 to summarise the Government operations in the 2016-2021 tenure.