Appointment decision presented to Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc (R) hands over the decision to Ambassador Nguyen Huy Tang (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc handed over a decision appointing Nguyen Huy Tang as Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia during a ceremony held on September 1.
At the event, the leader underlined that it is a duty of great importance that helps promote the Vietnam-Cambodia friendship and traditional cooperation, calling on the diplomat to contribute to the development of the bilateral partnership.
Tang was asked to further deepen political trust between the nations, including thorough preparations for visits by high-ranking officials of both sides.
He was also urged to support the Vietnamese community in Cambodia and help them integrate and comply with the country’s law, thereby facilitating the economic development and the Vietnam-Cambodia relations.
President Phuc also called on the diplomat to foster the completion of the border demarcation work and of the building of border regions of peace, stability, cooperation and development between the nations; and put forward cooperation measures across all fields to the Party and State./.