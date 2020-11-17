Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long (Photo: VNA)

- Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has presented the State President’s decisions to appoint Nguyen Thanh Long as Minister of Health (MoH), and Huynh Thanh Dat as Minister of Science and Technology.PM Phuc spoke highly of efforts made by the health sector in preventing and controlling the COVID-19 pandemic, and asked for greater endeavours from the sector to protect and take care of the people's health.The sector was tasked with effectively control the coronavirus disease, prevent it from breaking out again, as well as other infectious diseases such as diphtheria, dengue fever, seasonal flu and cholera.Attention should be also paid to completing policies and financial mechanisms to improve the quality and efficiency of medical services, and reduce hospital overloads, he said.It is also necessary to well manage costs for medical services, pharmaceuticals, food, medical supplies and equipment; and ensure publicity and transparency in management of drug licensing, bidding and procurement; and improve the quality of food safety, especially at kitchens in schools and industrial parks, he added.PM Phuc asked the sector to do more to expand the coverage of universal health insurance and health insurance payment, and take care of policy beneficiaries such as the poor, people with difficult circumstances, and those with meritorious services to the country, towards ensuring that all people can get initial health care services.For his part, Long promised that the ministry will focus on successfully implementing the tasks assigned by the Party and people.He also demonstrated the determination to promote digital transformation in the sector with programmes such as remote medical examination and treatment, medical publicity, control of communal-level medical stations, and personal medical record management.The sector will also speed up administrative reform to make it easier for people to access health care services, he affirmed.While presenting the decision to Dat, PM Phuc asked the science and technology sector to focus on promoting practical connection between enterprises, research institutes and universities towards narrowing the gap between production and business.