Destinations Bell-shaped peach blossoms vibrate Ba Na Hills Da Nang’s Ba Na Hills become more attractive to visitors thanks to the beauty of bell-shaped peach (Ericaceae) blossoms in the mountain. This type of flower boasts its magic charming beauty when spring comes.

Videos Ba Ria-Vung Tau promoting green tourism As a sea tourism capital of Vietnam’s southern region, Ba Ria-Vung Tau province welcomes over 15 million tourists each year, both Vietnamese and foreign. It has been working hard in recent times to promote green tourism and turn it into a spearhead economic sector.

Travel Bac Giang to create breakthrough in tourism development The northern province of Bac Giang has planned numerous cultural tourism activities to boost its tourism, targeting to attract about 2 million visitors this year.

Travel Diverse choices for holidaymakers during Lunar New Year The Tet (Lunar New Year) tourism market this year is assessed to be more exciting, as diverse domestic, inbound and outbound tours are offered.