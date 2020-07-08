Society HCM City’s hospitals switch to cashless payment The shift towards electronic payment is now an established trend with half of Ho Chi Minh City’s public hospitals embracing it, health authorities have said.

Society Hoa Hao Buddhism marks 81st founding anniversary The Hoa Hao Buddhist Sangha’s Central Executive Committee held a ceremony in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang on July 8 to mark the sect’s 81st founding anniversary, attended by Buddhists from 18 cities and provinces nationwide.

Society HCM City to hire more teachers, staff for 2020-2021 academic year Ho Chi Minh City’s Department of Education and Training plans to hire 514 additional teachers and educational staff for schools and continuing education centres in the 2020-2021 academic year.