Business Fruit exports to the US thrive Vietnam’s fruit exports reached about 1 billion USD in the first quarter of this year, up 10 percent compared to the same period last year. Of the figure, exports to the US - Vietnam’s 4cond-largest fruit and vegetable market - accounted for 30 percent. The market’s potential is expected to grow in the time to come.

Business Vietnam’s economic growth likely to expand 6.7 pct in 2021: ADB Vietnam’s economic growth is expected to rebound to 6.7 percent this year despite the recent resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic in nearby countries, and rise to 7 percent in 2022, according to the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

Business Infographic Vietnam to raise market share of locally-made products Vietnamese products are expected to account for over 85% of the stocks at modern distribution channels by 2025, according to a project to develop the domestic market.

Business Vietnam Grand Sale 2021 to offer discounts up to 100 percent The Vietnam Grand Sale 2021 will take place nationwide from July 1 to 31, with discounts of up to 100 percent, heard a press conference in Hanoi on April 28.