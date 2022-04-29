Business Vietnam enjoys 2.53 billion USD of trade surplus in four months A trade surplus of about 1.07 billion USD was recorded in April, pushing the total in the first four months of this year to 2.53 billion USD, the General Statistics Office (GSO) reported on April 29.

Business Some non-resident digital traders, service providers yet to fulfil tax obligations in Vietnam There are still non-resident traders and service providers who are yet to register, file and pay taxes for doing business on digital platforms in Vietnam, according to the General Department of Taxation (GDT)’s Large Taxpayers Department.

Business Thai Vietjet launches Bangkok - Singapore route Thai Vietjet, an affiliate of Vietnamese new-age carrier Vietjet Air, has successfully commenced the maiden flight from Bangkok to Singapore, with a welcome ceremony at Singapore Changi International Airport.

Business Vietnam’s economic recovery even stronger in Q2: Hong Kong news outlet Though Vietnam suffered a brief setback in 2021 because of the highly-infectious Delta variant of COVID-19, its economy has begun to recover since the end of last year with exports achieving outstanding performance, Hong Kong (China)-based news outlet HK01 reported.