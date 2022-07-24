Secretary General of ASEAN Para Sports Federation (APSF) Wandee Tosuwan. (Photo: ANTARA)

Jakarta (VNA) - The Association of Southeast Asian Nations Para Sports Federation (APSF) has applauded the Indonesian government's five-month preparations for holding the 11th ASEAN Para Games.



Speaking to the media at Soekarno Hatta Airport in Jakarta on July 22, Secretary General of APSF Wandee Tosuwan expressed her gratitude to the people of Indonesia, President Joko Widodo and Mayor of Surakarta Gibran Rakabuming Raka, head of the Organising Committee of the Games.



In February, Indonesia was officially appointed as host of the ASEAN Para Games, replacing Vietnam. Since then, APSF has been working with the Indonesian government to prepare for the sports event, that was cancelled in 2019 in the Philippines.



Tosuwan also appreciated the efforts of the Indonesian National Paralympic Committee (NPC) Chairman, Senny Marbun, in striving for the ASEAN Para Games to be held on schedule this year.



With 14 sports, the 11th ASEAN Para Games is scheduled to take place from July 26 to August 7.



It is expected to draw the participation of 1,500 athletes from 11 Southeast Asian countries comprising Thailand, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Cambodia, Myanmar, Timor-Leste, Brunei, Laos, Vietnam, and host Indonesia./.