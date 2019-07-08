AQUA Vietnam opens a new drum washing machine factory in Dong Nai Provinces Bien Hoa II Industrial Park (Photo courtesy of the company)

Hanoi (VNA) - AQUA Electrical Appliances Vietnam Co., Ltd. has opened a drum washing machine factory with modern equipment and advanced technologies.



The factory, situated in Bien Hoa II Industrial Park in the south-eastern province of Dong Nai, began operating on July 5.



The 21.5 million USD plant can supply around 500,000 front-loading washing machines annually to the Vietnamese market to meet the demand of consumers for next 20 years.



The new factory is AQUA Vietnam's fourth at the Bien Hoa II Industrial Park. It already has a washing machine, refrigerator and air-conditioner plant each, and now has more than 80,000 square metres of factory space.



The production line is 80 percent automated to ensure maximum capacity, minimise defective products and ensure the highest product quality.



On the occasion of the factory’s opening, AQUA Vietnam marked a new milestone by presenting the new drum washing machine with a 525mm clean tub. - VNA