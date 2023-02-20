Business Reference exchange rate up 7 VND at week’s beginning The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,646 VND/USD on February 20, up 7 VND from the last working day of previous week (February 17).

Business Thai largest retailer to pour over 1.4 billion USD in Vietnam Central Retail Corporation (CRC), the largest retailer of Thailand, has announced its biggest investment in Vietnam at 50 billion baht (1.45 billion USD) in the 2023-2027 period to accelerate its market presence in the country.