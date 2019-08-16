Visitors at the first Aquaculture Vietnam (Source: VNA)

– Aquaculture Vietnam 2019, an international exhibition and conference on Vietnam’s aquaculture sector, is to be held in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho from October 16-18.The event, the second of its kind, is run by UBM Asia Ltd, the Vietnam Fisheries Society (VINAFIS) and the International Collaborating Centre for Aquaculture and Fisheries Sustainability (ICAFIS).The event will introduce new technology and services for the fisheries sector.Rose Chitanuwat, Project Director of UBM Asia Ltd. said Aquaculture Vietnam 2019 will present a fisheries value chain with comprehensive coverage from food, varieties, disease prevention, processing, market, food safety and sustainable aquatic farming.During the event, several conferences will be held with the participation of many experts to give firms the chance to introduce their products and services to customers, especially those in 13 Mekong Delta localities.The UBM Asia expects that the Aquaculture Vietnam 2019 will draw more than 6,000 visitors.According to the VINAFIS, in the first six months of this year, aquaculture output of Vietnam reached 1.92 million tonnes, up 7 percent year on ear and equivalent to 100.7 percent of the target.Notably, shrimp production hit nearly 290,000 tonnes, equivalent to 108.8 percent of the result in the same time last year and fulfilling 33.7 percent of the yearly target. Meanwhile, tra fish output was 684,000 tonnes, 45.2 percent of the goal for the year.Fisheries exports in the period fetched 4 billion USD, up 0.6 percent year on year. Export revenue of shrimps was 1.43 billion USD, followed by tra fish at 991 million USD and tuna at 380 million USD.-VNA