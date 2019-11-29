Business Vietnam’s booming fintech funding on Singapore’s heels Vietnamese financial technology startups are quickly catching up with Singapore in attracting Southeast Asian venture capital funding, according to the Japan-based Nikkei Asian Review.

Business Vietnam, Czech Republic look to bolster trade partnership A Vietnam-Czech Republic trade promotion seminar was held in Prague, the Czech Republic on November 28 to help enterprises from both sides seek investment and cooperation opportunities, contributing to promoting their bilateral economic and trade partnership.

Business Reference exchange rate up 4 VND on November 29 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,162 VND/USD on November 29, up 4 VND from the previous day.

Business Meet the UK 2019 connects Vietnam, UK together The Vietnamese Foreign Ministry, the UK Embassy in Vietnam and the British Business Group in Vietnam held “Meet the UK 2019” event in Hanoi on November 28.