Business Reference exchange rate down 2 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,688 VND/USD on November 8, down 2 VND from the previous day.

Business Green practices recommended to secure sustainable garment export to Canada An official has advised businesses to adopt green practices to secure sustainable growth in textile and garment export to Canada, where Vietnam ranks second among the exporters of such products.

Business Infographic Six commodities post export value of 10 billion USD Six commodities posted 10 billion USD in export value in the first ten months of this year, according to the General Statistics Office.

Business Vietnamese bank gets 150 million USD loan from IFC The Vietnam International Bank (VIB) has just completed the procedures for the disbursement of a 150 million USD loan from the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group.