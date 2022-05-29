Videos Key southern economic region a magnet for FDI With its advantages and thorough preparation in terms of infrastructure, transport and human resources, the key southern economic region remains the leading destination for foreign direct investment after the COVID-19 pandemic is put under control.

Business South Africa a potential market for Vietnam’s fishery products: official South Africa remains a promising market for Vietnam’s fishery products and serves as an important gateway for them to enter the regional market, an official has said.

Business Ministry requests review of certain FDI projects The Ministry of Planning and Investment has asked People’s Committees of cities and provinces to instruct relevant agencies to review foreign-invested projects in the localities.

Business FDI disbursement up 7.8 percent in five months Up to 7.71 billion USD worth of foreign direct investment (FDI) was disbursed in the first five months of this year, up 7.8 percent from the same period in 2021, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment.