The Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers reported of the figure, shrimp exports earned nearly 3.8 billion USD, an increase of 19% from the same period last year, and are expected to top 4.4 billion USD this yer, 14% higher than that of 2021.

Tra fish exports recorded an impressive growth in the reviewed period, with the 10-month turnover hitting nearly 2.2 billion USD, surging by 80% year-on-year. This item’s yearly export turnover is forecast to reach over 2.5 billion USD, up 58% compared to last year.

According to businesses, in 2022, the global inflation and the Russia-Ukraine conflict have sharply increased the export of affordable white fish products such as tra fish. The import value of tra fish products from Vietnam have increased by 40-200% this year.

Vietnam’s aquatic export turnover is predicted to top 10 billion USD by the end of November – the record of Vietnam's seafood industry after over 20 years./.

VNA