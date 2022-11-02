Aquatic exports post 34% growth in 10 months (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – Vietnam raked in 9.5 billion USD from exporting aquatic products in the first 10 months of 2022, up 34% year-on-year, the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP) reported.



Of the figure, shrimp exports earned nearly 3.8 billion USD, an increase of 19% from the same period last year, and are expected to top 4.4 billion USD in 2022, 14% higher than that of 2021.





Shrimp exports earn nearly 3.8 billion USD in the first 10 months (Photo: VNA)

Tra fish exports recorded an impressive growth in the reviewed period, with the 10-month turnover hitting nearly 2.2 billion USD, surging by 80% year-on-year. This item’s yearly export turnover is forecast to reach over 2.5 billion USD, up 58% compared to 2021.



According to businesses, in 2022, the global inflation and the Russia-Ukraine conflict have sharply increased the export of affordable white fish products such as tra fish. The import value of tra fish products from Vietnam have increased by 40-200% this year.



Meanwhile, tuna export during Jan – October was estimated at 890 million USD, up 50% over the same period. It is forecast that by the end of 2022, tuna will join the group of the over-1-billion-USD exports for the first time.



Squid and octopus products also witnessed stable export growths in the last 10 months, reaching 625 million USD, up 32% year-on-year. The figure is expected to rise by 22% to 734 million USD in 2022.



The country’s aquatic export turnover is predicted to top 10 billion USD by the end of November – the record of Vietnam's seafood industry after over 20 years.



According to Vice Director of VASEP’s Trade Promotion and Training Centre Le Hang, the aquatic export turnover will account for 3% of the country’s total in 2022./.