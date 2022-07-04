Business HCM City proposes int’l transit terminal in Can Gio district Ho Chi Minh City has proposed an international transit terminal worth about 6 billion USD be built in Can Gio district, and this terminal will be able to handle the world’s largest cargo vessels at present.

Business Reference exchange rate up 9 VND at week’s beginning The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,121 VND/USD on July 4, up 9 VND from the last working day in previous week (July 1).

Videos Vietnam seeks ways to step up food exports to African market According to the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, African countries' demand for food, especially rice, is high and diverse. Therefore, Vietnam is string to seek partnerships to boost food exports to the African market.