Business Ca Mau sees bright spots in socio-economic development in Q1 The southernmost province of Ca Mau saw a number of bright spots in its socio-economic development during the first quarter of this year, a conference held by the provincial Party Committee on April 1 heard.

Business Over 1.7 billion USD mobilised through G-bond auctions in Q1 The State Treasury raised nearly 39.21 trillion VND (over 1.7 billion USD) worth of Government bonds via 40 auctions on the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) in the first quarter of 2021.