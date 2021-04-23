Archaeological findings expected to help accelerate restoration of Kinh Thien Palace
Latest archaeological findings at the Kinh Thien Palace in the Thang Long Imperial Citadel in Hanoi have provided more information on the ancient structure of the palace, making the restoration of the palace more feasible, according to the Thang Long-Hanoi Heritage Conservation Centre.
At an excavation site in the Kinh Thien Palace (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Latest archaeological findings at the Kinh Thien Palace in the Thang Long Imperial Citadel in Hanoi have provided more information on the ancient structure of the palace, making the restoration of the palace more feasible, according to the Thang Long-Hanoi Heritage Conservation Centre.
During an excavation recently carried out on an area of nearly 1,000 sq.m in the Kinh Thien Palace’s East - North area, scientists found cultural layers and archaeological artifacts dating back to a period between the 7th - 9th centuries and the 19th-20th centuries during the dynasties of Dai La, Dinh - Tien Le, Ly, Tran, Le and Nguyen.
Notably, findings related to the Early Le period shed more light on the spatial structure of Kinh Thien Palace.
Architectural traces and artifacts, and related ancient bibliographies provide the basis for the restoration of the palace’s architecture, experts said.
At a meeting on April 22 in Hanoi to review recent archaeological excavation activities, scientists stressed the need to accelerate the restoration of Kinh Thien Palace.
According to Tran Dinh Thanh, Deputy Director of the Department of Cultural Heritage under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the Kinh Thien Palace is a symbolic work for the history of Thang Long Imperial Citadel, so the Hanoi authority and the ministry have worked hard to speed up the restoration.
The restoration work is hoped to start in the 2021-2015 period after necessary data and findings are collected, he said./.