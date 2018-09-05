Architect students turn plastic bottles into toys (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Around one thousand plastic bottles have been turned into colourful toys and useful teaching tools under a social project recently initiated by Vietnamese architect students.



Funded by the Coca-Cola Company and Golden Gate restaurant brand, the project has also received technical assistance from the Collaborative Art & Architecture Library (Agohub).



Standees are placed at restaurants to collect empty bottles (Photo: VNA)

The project aims to create a creative playground for children, particularly those in rural areas, to make their own toys while raising public awareness on reducing plastic waste and protecting the environment.



Nguyen Huyen Chau - Agohub co-founder is demonstrating a water running system made with plastic bottles (Photo: VNA)

The project is part of efforts being made by Vietnamese young people to reduce plastic waste in the context of plastic waste becoming an urgent issue globally.



Roughly 8 million tonnes of plastic waste are dumped into the ocean each year. Vietnam is listed among top five source nations.



According to international studies, it takes up to 100 years for plastic bags to be decomposed in the nature. The figure is over 400 years for plastic bottles. By 2050, the ocean will have more waste garbage than fish if no action is taken from now.



Under the project, the architecture students have turned around 1,000 bottles into kid toys. They also make complicated teaching tools, such as pulley systems and water running games.



Children are interested in colourful toys made with plastic bottles (Photo: VNA)

Pham Ngoc Chau Anh, 10, a Hanoi student, said she was amazed that plastic bottles can be turned into such useful and beautiful toys.

“I think this activity is very meaningful. It teaches us about recycling in order to protect the environment. We are also creating things at the same time,” Chau Anh said.