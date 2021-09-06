Culture - Sports Enjoy Hanoi delicacies through sketches Even during the social distancing period, Hanoi is still beautiful with its rich culinary culture through drawing which evoke love and nostalgia thanks to an initiative of the Urban Sketchers Hanoi group.

Culture - Sports Music video encourages medical workers in pandemic fight A music video entitled “Nhung thien than ao trang” (Angles in scrubs) has been released to encourage medical workers in the frontline of the fight against COVID-19.