World Malaysia’s manufacturing continues recovering in May The manufacturing sector of Malaysia continued to recover in May but stricter measures to combat a renewed surge in COVID-19 infections had an adverse impact on production volumes, according to American-British information provider IHS Markit.

World Indonesia, US discuss extending tariff preference programme Indonesia and the US discussed the possibility of extending the generalized system of preferences (GSP) during the visit of US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Ruth Sherman to Indonesia on May 31 in Jakarta.

World ASEAN, Norway to enhance partnership ASEAN and Norway reviewed their partnership at the 6th meeting of the ASEAN-Norway Joint Sectoral Cooperation Committee held online on May 31.

World Laos, Malaysia post complicated developments of COVID-19 The Lao Ministry of Health on June 1 confirmed 17 new COVID-19 cases, just a day after no new cases recorded in the nation, while Malaysia is concerning over the increasing presence of the virus’s new variants.