ASEAN Indonesia has three cities among most polluted in Southeast Asia Three Indonesian cities were listed in the top 10 most polluted cities in Southeast Asia, according to IQAir quality report in 2020.

World Cambodia plans to prevent spread of COVID-19 in traditional New Year The National Police under the Interior Ministry of Cambodia have planned to prevent the spread of COVID-19 during the upcoming Khmer New Year in April, the context of increasing number of infections in the country.

ASEAN ASEAN countries urged to invest in centre for public health emergencies The Malaysian Prime Minister’s Special Advisor on Public Health Dr Jemilah Mahmood has urged all ASEAN countries to invest in the establishment of the ASEAN Centre for Public Health Emergencies and Emerging Diseases (ACPHEED) to fortify regional preparedness and response capacity.