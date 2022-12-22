Argentina eyes cooperation with Vietnam in football development: Diplomat
Argentina wants to promote cooperation with Vietnam in sports development, especially football, Argentine Ambassador to Vietnam Luis Pablo María Beltramino has said.
Argentine Ambassador to Vietnam Luis Pablo María Beltramino (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Argentina wants to promote cooperation with Vietnam in sports development, especially football, Argentine Ambassador to Vietnam Luis Pablo María Beltramino has said.
In a recent interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency on the occasion of Argentina winning the World Cup in 2022, the diplomat spoke highly of the potential for cooperation between the two countries in a number of sports, expressing a hope that an Argentine football team can be arranged to play friendly matches in Vietnam for experience exchange in the coming time.
However, support of the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) and the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism will be needed to realize this idea, he said, adding that he will ask for meetings with relevant Vietnamese authorities to discuss this issue.
The diplomat expressed his pride when the VFF has signed a contract with Argentine coach Diego Raul Giustozzi to lead the Vietnamese national futsal team.
Referring to the 2022 World Cup final between Argentina and France, Beltramino said this was an attractive and dramatic match that brought a lot of emotions to the audience.
After 36 years of waiting, Argentina once again reached World Cup glory, he said.
According to the ambassador, the impressive victory of the Argentina team sends a message on the strength of solidarity and all-out efforts of a team to overcome difficulties and challenges to make their dream come true./.