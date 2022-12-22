Politics UN special adviser hails Vietnam’s role in global climate change response Vietnam is playing an important role in the global efforts in response to climate change, affirmed Special Adviser to the UN Secretary-General on Climate Action and Just Transition Selwin Hart.

Politics Indonesian President hosts welcome ceremony for President Nguyen Xuan Phuc President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, who is on a State visit to Indonesia, was welcomed by his counterpart Joko Widodo at a ceremony held at the Presidential Palace in Bogor city, West Java province, on December 22.

Politics Thua Thien-Hue, Lao locality discuss red cross work in border region The Red Cross Societies of Thua Thien-Hue and Laos' Salavan province on December 21 held a conference in the central Vietnam province to review their past cooperation and set out orientations for joint works in the 2023-2027 period.

Politics Association hailed as bridge linking Vietnam, Netherlands President of the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) Ambassador Nguyen Phuong Nga on December 21 hailed Vietnam-Netherlands Friendship and Cooperation Association for its practical activities in promoting the friendship, unity, and cooperation between the people of the two countries.