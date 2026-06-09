Politics

Argentina, Vietnam strengthen parliamentary cooperation

Argentina is currently Vietnam's third-largest trading partner in Latin America, while Vietnam ranks seventh among Argentina's trading partners and first in the Southeast Asian market. Bilateral trade is projected to reach 4.5 billion USD by 2025.

Vietnam's Ambassador to Argentina Ngo Minh Nguyet and Senator Jorge Milton Capitanich, Chairman of the Asian Friendship Group of the Argentine Senate at the reception on June 8 (Photo: VNA)
Vietnam's Ambassador to Argentina Ngo Minh Nguyet and Senator Jorge Milton Capitanich, Chairman of the Asian Friendship Group of the Argentine Senate at the reception on June 8 (Photo: VNA)

Buenos Aires (VNA) – Vietnam's Ambassador to Argentina Ngo Minh Nguyet received Senator Jorge Milton Capitanich, Chairman of the Asian Friendship Group of the Argentine Senate, at the Vietnamese Embassy in Buenos Aires on June 8.

During the meeting, the Vietnamese diplomat shared information on the results of the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam, the recent National Assembly elections, and the consolidation of the state leadership during the first half of this year. She also highlighted the international community's support for Vietnam's achievements and foreign policy.

The diplomat said that relations between the two countries continue to develop positively in various fields, including politics, diplomacy, economy, education, and culture, after more than five decades of bilateral ties.

She noted that trade has experienced strong growth in recent years. Argentina is currently Vietnam's third-largest trading partner in Latin America, while Vietnam ranks seventh among Argentina's trading partners and first in the Southeast Asian market. Bilateral trade is projected to reach 4.5 billion USD by 2025.

The diplomat also emphasised that both countries are expanding their cooperation into new sectors, including industry, high-tech agriculture, science and technology, culture, sports, and exchanges between localities, with a view to advancing toward a strategic partnership in the agro-industrial sector.

For his part, Senator Capitanich expressed his interest in deepening parliamentary cooperation between the two countries, as well as strengthening ties between political forces and state institutions, along with increasing the exchange of delegations.

He also expressed his willingness to support negotiations for a Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) between Vietnam and the Southern Common Market (MERCOSUR).

The legislator emphasised the need to boost bilateral collaboration in high-tech sectors, expand exchanges between localities in both countries, and strengthen coordination in international forums such as the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU).

He also highlighted the opening of Argentina’s Agricultural-Industrial Attaché Office in Hanoi, which reflects the strategic importance the South American nation attaches to Vietnam./.

VNA
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