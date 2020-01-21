Argentina’s party leader highlights significance of CPV’s establishment
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Argentina (PCA) Victor Kot has affirmed the significance of the establishment of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) 90 years ago to not only Vietnam but also the revolutionary movement around the world.
Buenos Aires (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Argentina (PCA) Victor Kot has affirmed the significance of the establishment of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) 90 years ago to not only Vietnam but also the revolutionary movement around the world.
In an interview given to Vietnam News Agency ahead of the CPV’s 90th founding anniversary (February 3), he said during the 20th century and the first decades of the 21st century, Vietnam had provided great encouragement for the international communist movement and the struggle of communists and revolutionaries, as well as humankind.
He expressed his admiration and respect for the glorious 90-year history of the CPV, whose leading role in the fight for national independence as well as its stature in the international arena have been recognised by the Vietnamese people.
According to the PCA leader, under the CPV’s leadership and with the nation’s support, Vietnam had achieved resounding victories in the resistance war against colonialists, heralding a new chapter in its history with the founding of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam, and later in the hard fight against imperialists for national liberation.
After the country was reunified, the CPV continued to lead the country in national reconstruction and economic development, building a completely different society with breakthrough achievements, he said, noting that although there remain certain difficulties, Vietnam’s successes in reforms and economic development have been admired by the international community.
Regarding relations between the two parties, Victor Kot noted leaders of the PCA had frequent contacts with CPV leaders such as late President Ho Chi Minh, late General Secretary Le Duan and many others, especially during Vietnam’s arduous combat against the American imperialists – a period when Argentinean communists did their utmost to support the just struggle of the Vietnamese people.
In recent years, the two sides have maintained delegation exchanges at all levels to enhance their fraternal friendship, and the PCA has supported Vietnam’s reforms, economic development, and growing role in international relations.
The PCA General Secretary voiced his belief that under the CPV’s clear-sighted leadership, Vietnam will continue to successfully implement development strategies and reach many new achievements in building a socialist state.
He also said he hopes that the solidarity and friendship between the peoples and communists of Argentina and Vietnam will become stronger./.
In an interview given to Vietnam News Agency ahead of the CPV’s 90th founding anniversary (February 3), he said during the 20th century and the first decades of the 21st century, Vietnam had provided great encouragement for the international communist movement and the struggle of communists and revolutionaries, as well as humankind.
He expressed his admiration and respect for the glorious 90-year history of the CPV, whose leading role in the fight for national independence as well as its stature in the international arena have been recognised by the Vietnamese people.
According to the PCA leader, under the CPV’s leadership and with the nation’s support, Vietnam had achieved resounding victories in the resistance war against colonialists, heralding a new chapter in its history with the founding of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam, and later in the hard fight against imperialists for national liberation.
After the country was reunified, the CPV continued to lead the country in national reconstruction and economic development, building a completely different society with breakthrough achievements, he said, noting that although there remain certain difficulties, Vietnam’s successes in reforms and economic development have been admired by the international community.
Regarding relations between the two parties, Victor Kot noted leaders of the PCA had frequent contacts with CPV leaders such as late President Ho Chi Minh, late General Secretary Le Duan and many others, especially during Vietnam’s arduous combat against the American imperialists – a period when Argentinean communists did their utmost to support the just struggle of the Vietnamese people.
In recent years, the two sides have maintained delegation exchanges at all levels to enhance their fraternal friendship, and the PCA has supported Vietnam’s reforms, economic development, and growing role in international relations.
The PCA General Secretary voiced his belief that under the CPV’s clear-sighted leadership, Vietnam will continue to successfully implement development strategies and reach many new achievements in building a socialist state.
He also said he hopes that the solidarity and friendship between the peoples and communists of Argentina and Vietnam will become stronger./.