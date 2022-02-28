Argentina’s southernmost province wants to enhance ties with Vietnamese localities
Buenos Aires (VNA) - Vietnamese Ambassador to Argentina Duong Quoc Thanh has recently paid a working visit to the southernmost province of Tierra del Fuego, at the invitation of Governor Gustavo Melella.
Melella told the ambassador that Tierra del Fuego province has a lot of untapped potential and looks forward to receiving investment cooperation from as well as development experience shared by Vietnamese localities, especially in the fields of oil and gas exploitation, tourism development, conservation and exploitation of natural and cultural heritage.
He also expressed his desire to twin with a Vietnamese locality with similar characteristics for specific and effective collaboration.
Thanh, for his part, affirmed that the Argentine province’s advantages are the areas that Vietnam is paying attention to and wants to expand cooperation.
He said that two-way trade hit 4.5 billion USD last year, 700 million USD higher than that of the previous year despite serious impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Regarding the proposal of twinning, Thanh said that he would work with Vietnamese provinces and cities and introduce a locality with similar economic strengths to Tierra del Fuego so that the two sides could discuss and reach a twinning agreement.
At a meeting with local businesses, the Vietnamese diplomat received their attention and practical suggestions about some products that Vietnam has strengths and want to export such as industrial and biological plastics, ceramics, LED lighting equipment, and handicrafts.
On this occasion, Melella handed over the province’s decision to the ambassador, recognising him as a Honorary Guest of Tierra del Fuego. This is the second province that has given this title to the ambassador since he assumed this position./.