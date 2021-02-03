World Over 60,000 documents of Cambodia’s Tuol Sleng Genocide Museum go digital Cambodia’s Tuol Sleng Genocide Museum, which has been registered as a UNESCO Memory of the World since 2009, has launched a digital database to access the largest archive of the Khmer Rouge regime’s prison system records.

World Myanmar’s newly-appointed officials hold 1st meeting, nations call for release of detained officials Myanmar held the first meeting among newly appointed ministers after a recent major cabinet reshuffle by the military in Nay Pyi Taw on February 2, the Xinhua news agency reported, quoting a press release from the Military True News Information Team.

World Indonesia is largest food delivery market in Southeast Asia Indonesia had the largest food delivery service market in Southeast Asia in 2020 in terms of gross merchandise value (GMV), according to a report by venture capital firm Momentum Works.

World Indonesia sends components of crashed jet to US, UK for examination Indonesia said on February 2 that it has sent five components of a crashed Sriwijaya Air SJ182 jet to the United States and Britain for examination.