Argentine media praises success of 13th Party Congress
The website radionacional.com.ar of Argentina on February 2 run an article titled “Vietnam builds its future”, spotlighting the success of the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) and economic achievements of the country made after 35 years of its Doi Moi (renewal) process.
The closing session of the 13th National Party Congress (Photo: VNA)
The article said after seven days of working, the Congress re-elected Nguyen Phu Trong as General Secretary of the newly-elected Party Central.
The Congress’s resolution emphasized Vietnam’s strategies for socio-economic development in the coming years, and reaffirmed the need to further strengthen national unity, it noted.
The CPV’s congress provided an opportunity to update and discuss the paradigms of the Doi Moi programme that was adopted in 1986, which has created important political and economic changes that have brought successes for Vietnam today.
According to the article, during the last 35 years, Vietnam has showed the world a dynamic economy which combined the privatization of some sectors with its national policies without losing the balance between its potential and global challenges.
Vietnam went from international isolation in 1989 to establishing diplomatic relations with 165 countries worldwide, including the five permanent members of the UN Security Council.
It is an active member of ASEAN, and an official member economy of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum and the World Trade Organisation (WTO).
Vietnam has also made great social progresses, with the rate of poor households falling to around 5-6 percent in 2020, and one of the lowest rates of unemployment in the world.
The congress has set the goal to turn Vietnam into an important industrial centre with income rising above the lower middle level by 2025, and a developed and high-income country by 2045.
Undoubtedly, Vietnam shows itself as a prosperous nation with long-term policies, legal security and social stability, the article said, noting that commitments that Vietnam has made more than three decades ago have been reaffirmed at the country’s most important political event, and will surely take Vietnam to a new level of development./.