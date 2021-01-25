Argentinian party chief praises Vietnamese Communist Party’s decisive role
The leadership role of the ruling Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) has been proved in reality with great success in Vietnam’s struggle for national independence, construction and defence, as well as in building Vietnam’s international prestige, stressed General Secretary of the Communist Party of Argentina Victor Gorodeki Kot.
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Argentina Victor Gorodeki Kot (L) at the interview (Photo: VNA)
Buenos Aires (VNA) - The leadership role of the ruling Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) has been proved in reality with great success in Vietnam’s struggle for national independence, construction and defence, as well as in building Vietnam’s international prestige, stressed General Secretary of the Communist Party of Argentina Victor Gorodeki Kot.
The leader made the evaluation during an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency on the occasion of the 13th National Congress of the CPV, which is scheduled for January 25 – February 2 in Hanoi.
He said the Vietnamese Party’s leadership has overcome challenges in the most difficult times, when the Party had to make key decisions for changes, as seen at its 6th congress with the decision to launch Doi Moi (renewal).
The official added with the Party’s right decisions at decisive moments, Vietnam has achieved significant development progresses in the past years, including high economic growth, improved people’s living standards and an increasing international position.
He also mentioned his impression when he was invited to the CPV’s 8th congress in Hanoi in 1996, when he saw with his own eyes how the CPV’s leadership was built based on practical discussions on specific issues and how it represented the people to act and overcome hardships.
Argentinian communists are also highly impressed by Vietnam’s success in COVID-19 prevention and control under the Party’s leadership amid the current pandemic-caused global medical crisis, he said, adding that the country is a role model for the world to follow.
In his opinion, the 13th congress of the CPV takes place in a special period for not only Vietnam but also the world as a whole, a period full of difficulties. Therefore, the event is important in that it will affirm Vietnam’s socio-economic development policies as well as its open and peaceful foreign diplomacy.
He underscored that the congress will be a milestone in the country’s political life, creating an opportunity for the Vietnamese communists to review their past successes and learnt lessons to serve the future development.
He concluded the interview by expressing his hope for the relations between the CPV and his party to be further fostered and for the CPV’s 13th National Congress to be a success, marking a step forward in Vietnam’s cause of socialism building./.