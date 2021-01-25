World Egypt's newspapers highlight Vietnam’s achievements Egyptian newspapers have published articles lauding Vietnam’s outstanding accomplishments in recent years, especially as the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) is on the horizon.

World German research institutes hail Vietnam’s achievements Major German research institutes and foundations have spoken highly of Vietnam's efforts in fighting COVID-19 and boosting economic development on the threshold of the 13th National Party Congress, and highlighted priorities of the country’s leaders in the next five years.

World Thirteen killed in shootout in southern Philippines Thirteen people, including a police officer, were killed and four others wounded before dawn on January 23 during a police operation in the Philippines' southern Maguindanao province, police said.

World Essex lorry deaths: Four people-smugglers jailed for a total of 78 years The Old Bailey Court in London on January 22 jailed four people-smugglers for a combined 78 years after 39 Vietnamese migrants smuggled to the UK were found dead in the back of a lorry.