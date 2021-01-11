Armed forces hold rehearsal ahead of 13th National Party Congress
Tran Quoc Vuong, Politburo member and permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat, and head of the organising sub-committee of the 13th National Party Congress attends a ceremony on January 10 to launch the task and conduct a drill ahead of the 13th National Party Congress which is scheduled to be held from January 25 to February 2 in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)
The drill features different hypothetical scenarios on security and safety, including fighting terrorists and rescuing hostages (Photo: VNA)
More than 6,000 officers and soldiers of the public security and military forces, and health workers of the capital city, along with representatives from 10 adjacent localities join the ceremony. (Photo: VNA)
Mobile police force is ready to ensure safety for the upcoming 13th National Party Congress (Photo: VNA)
The public security force is pledged to raise the high sense of responsibility and join hands with other units to drastically, synchronously and effectively roll out plans. (Photo: VNA)
Traffic police force is ready to ensure safety for the 13th National Party Congress (Photo: VNA)
Forces are ready to ensure safety for the 13th National Party Congress (Photo: VNA)