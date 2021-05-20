Armed forces in Can Tho city cast ballots early
Nearly 5,000 voters from armed forces in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho began to go to the polls on May 20 morning to elect deputies to the 15th National Assembly and People’s Councils of all levels for the 2021-2026 tenure.
Can Tho's policemen cast early ballots. (Photo: VNA)Can Tho (VNA) – Nearly 5,000 voters from armed forces in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho began to go to the polls on May 20 morning to elect deputies to the 15th National Assembly and People’s Councils of all levels for the 2021-2026 tenure.
They cast their ballots early as they will be on duty to ensure safety and security for the national Election Day on May 23.
Voters strictly followed COVID-19 prevention measures at the polling stations, including health declaration, body temperature measurement and social distancing.
Voters make health declaration. (Photo: VNA)The National Election Council has allowed the early voting in four districts of Ninh Kieu, Cai Rang, Binh Thuy and O Mon.
Voters nationwide will go to the poll to select 500 deputies to the 15th NA from 866 candidates on Sunday May 23./.